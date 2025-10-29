Virksomhedsoversigt
CNA Insurance
CNA Insurance Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in United States hos CNA Insurance udgør i alt $109K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for CNA Insurance's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/29/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
CNA Insurance
Software Engineer
Chicago, IL
Total per år
$109K
Niveau
hidden
Grundløn
$105K
Stock (/yr)
$3.8K
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
0-1 År
Års erfaring
0-1 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos CNA Insurance?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Inkluderede Stillinger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos CNA Insurance in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $193,750. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos CNA Insurance for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $111,000.

