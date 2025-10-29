Virksomhedsoversigt
CNA Insurance
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Aktuar

  • Alle Aktuar Lønninger

CNA Insurance Aktuar Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Aktuar kompensationspakke in United States hos CNA Insurance udgør i alt $155K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for CNA Insurance's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/29/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
CNA Insurance
Actuary
Chicago, IL
Total per år
$155K
Niveau
Actuarial Consultant
Grundløn
$141K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$14.1K
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos CNA Insurance?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Aktuar tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Aktuar hos CNA Insurance in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $228,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos CNA Insurance for Aktuar rollen in United States er $151,700.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for CNA Insurance

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Palantir
  • Qualtrics
  • Medallia
  • FICO
  • Moelis & Company
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer