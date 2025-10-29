Virksomhedsoversigt
CME
CME Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Lebanon hos CME udgør i alt LBP 10.3B pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for CME's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/29/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
CME
Se 3
Chicago, IL
Total per år
LBP 10.3B
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
LBP 8.96B
Stock (/yr)
LBP 0
Bonus
LBP 1.34B
År i virksomheden
4 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos CME?
Block logo
+LBP 5.2B
Robinhood logo
+LBP 7.97B
Stripe logo
+LBP 1.79B
Datadog logo
+LBP 3.14B
Verily logo
+LBP 1.97B
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Bidrag

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos CME in Lebanon ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på LBP 2,687,916,150. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos CME for Softwareingeniør rollen in Lebanon er LBP 2,687,916,150.

Andre ressourcer