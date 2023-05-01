Virksomhedsoversigt
CloudSphere
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om CloudSphere, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, teamvalg, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    CloudSphere offers a Cyber Asset Management solution that combines budgetary and migration assessments into a single step, saving time and money. The solution automates continuous discovery and business service grouping, including scanning for an accurate view of the IT estate. CloudSphere provides actionable insights through intelligent interactive dashboards for optimization, compliance, and security. The solution helps accelerate cloud transformations, optimize cloud operations, and reduce migration risk. The unique solution provides all the necessary information for successful migrations through continuously updated dashboards.

    https://cloudsphere.com
    Hjemmeside
    2020
    Grundlagt år
    126
    Antal medarbejdere
    $10M-$50M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkontor

    Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

    Abonnér på verificerede tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for CloudSphere

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Databricks
    • Netflix
    • Microsoft
    • DoorDash
    • Airbnb
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer