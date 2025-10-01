Software Ingeniør kompensation in New York City Area hos CLEAR spænder fra $217K pr. year for Software Engineer II til $353K pr. year for Staff Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in New York City Area udgør i alt $223K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for CLEAR's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$217K
$177K
$34.5K
$5.6K
Senior Software Engineer
$268K
$198K
$58.2K
$11.9K
Staff Software Engineer
$353K
$258K
$77.5K
$17.8K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
20%
ÅR 1
30%
ÅR 2
50%
ÅR 3
Hos CLEAR er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
20% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
30% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (30.00% årligt)
50% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (50.00% årligt)
