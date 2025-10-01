Virksomhedsoversigt
Clark Associates
Clark Associates Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Harrisburg-Lncstr-Leb-York Area

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Harrisburg-Lncstr-Leb-York Area hos Clark Associates udgør i alt $85K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Clark Associates's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Clark Associates
Software Engineer
Lititz, PA
Total per år
$85K
Niveau
Mid
Grundløn
$85K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
4 År
Års erfaring
6 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Clark Associates?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Clark Associates in Harrisburg-Lncstr-Leb-York Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $138,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Clark Associates for Software Ingeniør rollen in Harrisburg-Lncstr-Leb-York Area er $80,000.

