Clario
Clario Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Bengaluru

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru hos Clario udgør i alt ₹1.72M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Clario's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Median Pakke
Clario
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per år
₹1.72M
Niveau
hidden
Grundløn
₹1.68M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹45.8K
År i virksomheden
0-1 År
Års erfaring
2-4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Clario?

₹13.95M

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Clario in Greater Bengaluru ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹3,255,806. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Clario for Software Ingeniør rollen in Greater Bengaluru er ₹1,678,589.

