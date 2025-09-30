Software Ingeniør kompensation in United Kingdom hos Citadel spænder fra £197K pr. year for L1 til £300K pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United Kingdom udgør i alt £286K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Citadel's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
£197K
£137K
£0
£60.6K
L2
£238K
£155K
£0
£83.5K
L3
£229K
£160K
£0
£68.9K
L4
£294K
£172K
£4.7K
£117K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
