Software Ingeniør kompensation in United Kingdom hos Citadel spænder fra £197K pr. year for L1 til £300K pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United Kingdom udgør i alt £286K.

L1
(Entry Level)
£197K
£137K
£0
£60.6K
L2
£238K
£155K
£0
£83.5K
L3
£229K
£160K
£0
£68.9K
L4
£294K
£172K
£4.7K
£117K
Ingen lønninger fundet
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Citadel?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at Citadel in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £416,816. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citadel for the Software Ingeniør role in United Kingdom is £289,630.

Andre ressourcer