Software Ingeniør kompensation in New York City Area hos Citadel spænder fra $408K pr. year for L1 til $643K pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in New York City Area udgør i alt $570K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Citadel's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
$408K
$305K
$1.5K
$102K
L2
$422K
$259K
$0
$163K
L3
$545K
$286K
$12.9K
$246K
L4
$545K
$269K
$0
$276K
Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Produktions Softwareingeniør

Site Pålideligheds Ingeniør

Systemingeniør

Kvantitativ Udvikler

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Citadel in New York City Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $875,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Citadel for Software Ingeniør rollen in New York City Area er $500,000.

