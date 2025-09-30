Software Ingeniør kompensation in New York City Area hos Citadel spænder fra $408K pr. year for L1 til $643K pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in New York City Area udgør i alt $570K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Citadel's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
$408K
$305K
$1.5K
$102K
L2
$422K
$259K
$0
$163K
L3
$545K
$286K
$12.9K
$246K
L4
$545K
$269K
$0
$276K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
