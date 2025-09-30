Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Chicago Area hos Citadel spænder fra $290K pr. year for L1 til $553K pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Chicago Area udgør i alt $400K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Citadel's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
$290K
$249K
$3.1K
$37.5K
L2
$377K
$228K
$0
$148K
L3
$365K
$224K
$0
$140K
L4
$444K
$221K
$0
$224K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
