Citadel
Citadel Information Technologist (IT) Lønninger i New York City Area

Den gennemsnitlige Information Technologist (IT) kompensationspakke in New York City Area hos Citadel udgør i alt $395K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Citadel's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Citadel?

$160K

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) hos Citadel in New York City Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $425,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Citadel for jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) rollen in New York City Area er $390,000.

Andre ressourcer