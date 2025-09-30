Virksomhedsoversigt
Citadel
Den gennemsnitlige Finansanalytiker kompensationspakke in New York City Area hos Citadel udgør i alt $260K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Citadel's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Citadel
QR
New York, NY
Total per år
$260K
Niveau
L1
Grundløn
$260K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
0 År
Års erfaring
0 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Citadel?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Finansanalytiker hos Citadel in New York City Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $800,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Citadel for Finansanalytiker rollen in New York City Area er $250,000.

Andre ressourcer