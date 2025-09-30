Virksomhedsoversigt
Citadel
Citadel Data Scientist Lønninger i New York City Area

Data Scientist kompensation in New York City Area hos Citadel spænder fra $301K pr. year for L1 til $625K pr. year for L3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in New York City Area udgør i alt $291K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Citadel's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
$301K
$219K
$2.5K
$79.6K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$625K
$250K
$0
$375K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
