Virksomhedsoversigt
Cirrus Logic
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Hardware Ingeniør

  • Alle Hardware Ingeniør Lønninger

  • United Kingdom

Cirrus Logic Hardware Ingeniør Lønninger i United Kingdom

Den gennemsnitlige Hardware Ingeniør kompensationspakke in United Kingdom hos Cirrus Logic udgør i alt £73.8K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Cirrus Logic's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Cirrus Logic
Senior Verification Engineer
Edinburgh, SC, United Kingdom
Total per år
£73.8K
Niveau
Senior Engineer
Grundløn
£60.7K
Stock (/yr)
£8.1K
Bonus
£5.1K
År i virksomheden
4 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Cirrus Logic?

£121K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på £22.7K+ (nogle gange £227K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Hardware Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Analog Engineer

ASIC Engineer

VLSI CAD Engineer

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Hardware Ingeniør hos Cirrus Logic in United Kingdom ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på £152,372. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Cirrus Logic for Hardware Ingeniør rollen in United Kingdom er £68,905.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Cirrus Logic

Relaterede virksomheder

  • MaxLinear
  • Arm
  • Intel
  • Juniper Networks
  • Micron Technology
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer