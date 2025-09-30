Virksomhedsoversigt
Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic Elektroteknisk Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Austin Area

Den gennemsnitlige Elektroteknisk Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Austin Area hos Cirrus Logic udgør i alt $250K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Cirrus Logic's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Cirrus Logic
Electrical Engineer
Austin, TX
Total per år
$250K
Niveau
L6
Grundløn
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$50K
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
21 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Cirrus Logic?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Bidrag

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Elektroteknisk Ingeniør hos Cirrus Logic in Greater Austin Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $308,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Cirrus Logic for Elektroteknisk Ingeniør rollen in Greater Austin Area er $175,000.

