CircleCI
Software Ingeniør kompensation in Canada hos CircleCI spænder fra CA$167K pr. year for E2 til CA$184K pr. year for E4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Canada udgør i alt CA$187K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for CircleCI's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/23/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
E1
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
E2
Software Engineer
CA$167K
CA$146K
CA$20.8K
CA$0
E3
Senior Software Engineer
CA$199K
CA$179K
CA$20.2K
CA$0
E4
Staff Software Engineer
CA$184K
CA$177K
CA$2.7K
CA$4.5K
CA$225K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
Options

Hos CircleCI er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos CircleCI in Canada ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$248,992. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos CircleCI for Software Ingeniør rollen in Canada er CA$171,241.

