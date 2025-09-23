Software Ingeniør kompensation in Canada hos CircleCI spænder fra CA$167K pr. year for E2 til CA$184K pr. year for E4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Canada udgør i alt CA$187K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for CircleCI's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/23/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
E1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
E2
CA$167K
CA$146K
CA$20.8K
CA$0
E3
CA$199K
CA$179K
CA$20.2K
CA$0
E4
CA$184K
CA$177K
CA$2.7K
CA$4.5K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos CircleCI er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)