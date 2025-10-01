Virksomhedsoversigt
Circle K
Circle K Data Scientist Lønninger i Phoenix Area

Den gennemsnitlige Data Scientist kompensationspakke in Phoenix Area hos Circle K udgør i alt $120K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Circle K's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Circle K
Senior Data Scientist
Tempe, AZ
Total per år
$120K
Niveau
1
Grundløn
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Circle K?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Data Scientist hos Circle K in Phoenix Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $131,750. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Circle K for Data Scientist rollen in Phoenix Area er $117,500.

Andre ressourcer