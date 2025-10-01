Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos Cimpress spænder fra $118K pr. year for PR1 til $205K pr. year for PR4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $142K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Cimpress's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
PR1
$118K
$112K
$6.3K
$208
PR2
$138K
$132K
$5.6K
$393
PR3
$169K
$162K
$4.6K
$1.5K
PR4
$205K
$183K
$19.2K
$2.5K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Cimpress er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
