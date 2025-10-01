Virksomhedsoversigt
Cimpress
Cimpress Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Boston Area

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Boston Area hos Cimpress spænder fra $119K pr. year for PR1 til $216K pr. year for PR4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Boston Area udgør i alt $142K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Cimpress's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
PR1
(Entry Level)
$119K
$112K
$6.6K
$250
PR2
$139K
$133K
$5.5K
$423
PR3
$169K
$162K
$4.6K
$1.5K
PR4
$216K
$194K
$21.7K
$0
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
Options

Hos Cimpress er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Cimpress in Greater Boston Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $215,667. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Cimpress for Software Ingeniør rollen in Greater Boston Area er $155,000.

