Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Boston Area hos Cimpress spænder fra $119K pr. year for PR1 til $216K pr. year for PR4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Boston Area udgør i alt $142K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Cimpress's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
PR1
$119K
$112K
$6.6K
$250
PR2
$139K
$133K
$5.5K
$423
PR3
$169K
$162K
$4.6K
$1.5K
PR4
$216K
$194K
$21.7K
$0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Cimpress er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
