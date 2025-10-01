Virksomhedsoversigt
Cimpress
Cimpress Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Bengaluru

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Bengaluru hos Cimpress spænder fra ₹1.31M pr. year for PR1 til ₹4.11M pr. year for PR3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru udgør i alt ₹2.07M.

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
PR1
(Entry Level)
₹1.31M
₹1.31M
₹0
₹0
PR2
₹2.4M
₹2.4M
₹0
₹0
PR3
₹4.11M
₹3.83M
₹204K
₹83.5K
PR4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
Options

Hos Cimpress er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)



Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at Cimpress in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,113,324. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cimpress for the Software Ingeniør role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹2,072,952.

Andre ressourcer