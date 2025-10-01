Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Bengaluru hos Cimpress spænder fra ₹1.31M pr. year for PR1 til ₹4.11M pr. year for PR3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru udgør i alt ₹2.07M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Cimpress's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
PR1
₹1.31M
₹1.31M
₹0
₹0
PR2
₹2.4M
₹2.4M
₹0
₹0
PR3
₹4.11M
₹3.83M
₹204K
₹83.5K
PR4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Cimpress er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
