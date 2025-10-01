Virksomhedsoversigt
Cimpress
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • Czech Republic

Cimpress Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Czech Republic

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Czech Republic hos Cimpress udgør i alt CZK 1.67M pr. year for PR3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Czech Republic udgør i alt CZK 1.45M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Cimpress's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
PR1
(Entry Level)
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
PR2
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
PR3
CZK 1.67M
CZK 1.52M
CZK 82.1K
CZK 65K
PR4
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Se 2 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer

CZK 3.5M

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på CZK 657K+ (nogle gange CZK 6.57M+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
Options

Hos Cimpress er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Cimpress in Czech Republic ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CZK 2,256,651. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Cimpress for Software Ingeniør rollen in Czech Republic er CZK 1,446,103.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Cimpress

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Accenture
  • AT&T
  • Capital One
  • Citi
  • Verizon
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer