Software Ingeniør kompensation in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area hos Ciklum udgør i alt PLN 324K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area udgør i alt PLN 264K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ciklum's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 324K
PLN 324K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Lead Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling