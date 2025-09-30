Software Ingeniør kompensation in Prague Metropolitan Area hos Ciklum udgør i alt CZK 1.11M pr. year for Senior Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Prague Metropolitan Area udgør i alt CZK 1.16M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ciklum's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Senior Software Engineer
CZK 1.11M
CZK 1.11M
CZK 0
CZK 0
Lead Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling