Virksomhedsoversigt
Ciklum
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • Prague Metropolitan Area

Ciklum Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Prague Metropolitan Area

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Prague Metropolitan Area hos Ciklum udgør i alt CZK 1.11M pr. year for Senior Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Prague Metropolitan Area udgør i alt CZK 1.16M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ciklum's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Senior Software Engineer
CZK 1.11M
CZK 1.11M
CZK 0
CZK 0
Lead Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Se 1 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer

CZK 3.5M

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på CZK 656K+ (nogle gange CZK 6.56M+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Ciklum?

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (KS) Softwareingeniør

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at Ciklum in Prague Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 1,265,268. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ciklum for the Software Ingeniør role in Prague Metropolitan Area is CZK 1,159,201.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Ciklum

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Neueda
  • Softwire
  • Equal Experts
  • Sparta Global
  • Ideagen Plc
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer