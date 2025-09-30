Virksomhedsoversigt
Cigniti Technologies
Cigniti Technologies Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Hyderabad Area

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Hyderabad Area hos Cigniti Technologies udgør i alt ₹1.55M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Cigniti Technologies's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Cigniti Technologies
Sales Engineer
Hyderabad, TS, India
Total per år
₹1.55M
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
₹1.55M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Cigniti Technologies?

₹13.95M

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Inkluderede Stillinger

Kvalitetssikring (KS) Softwareingeniør

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at Cigniti Technologies in Greater Hyderabad Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,513,684. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cigniti Technologies for the Software Ingeniør role in Greater Hyderabad Area is ₹1,546,128.

