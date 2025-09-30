Software Ingeniør kompensation in San Francisco Bay Area hos Ciena spænder fra $114K pr. year for P1 til $180K pr. year for P3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area udgør i alt $130K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ciena's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
$114K
$104K
$1.5K
$8.5K
P2
$133K
$125K
$1.7K
$6.5K
P3
$180K
$157K
$5.9K
$17K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Ciena er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
