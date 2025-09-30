Software Ingeniør kompensation in India hos Ciena spænder fra ₹1.29M pr. year for P1 til ₹5.45M pr. year for P4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹2.12M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ciena's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
₹1.29M
₹1.24M
₹0
₹40.4K
P2
₹2.35M
₹2.25M
₹41.8K
₹57K
P3
₹3.26M
₹2.92M
₹143K
₹201K
P4
₹5.45M
₹4.87M
₹104K
₹469K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Ciena er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling