Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Ottawa Area hos Ciena spænder fra CA$98.4K pr. year for P1 til CA$148K pr. year for P4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Ottawa Area udgør i alt CA$125K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ciena's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
CA$98.4K
CA$92.3K
CA$2.8K
CA$3.3K
P2
CA$120K
CA$110K
CA$5.8K
CA$4.7K
P3
CA$158K
CA$140K
CA$6.8K
CA$10.4K
P4
CA$148K
CA$141K
CA$6.7K
CA$0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Ciena er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
