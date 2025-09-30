Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Bengaluru hos Ciena spænder fra ₹1.09M pr. year for P1 til ₹2.24M pr. year for P3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru udgør i alt ₹2.09M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ciena's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
₹1.09M
₹1.06M
₹0
₹28K
P2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
P3
₹2.24M
₹2.11M
₹74.6K
₹49.8K
P4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Ciena er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
