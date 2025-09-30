Virksomhedsoversigt
Ciena
Ciena Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Bengaluru

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Bengaluru hos Ciena spænder fra ₹1.09M pr. year for P1 til ₹2.24M pr. year for P3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru udgør i alt ₹2.09M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ciena's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
(Entry Level)
₹1.09M
₹1.06M
₹0
₹28K
P2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
P3
₹2.24M
₹2.11M
₹74.6K
₹49.8K
P4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹13.95M

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Ciena er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Netværksindgeniør

Kvalitetssikring (KS) Softwareingeniør

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Ciena in Greater Bengaluru ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹3,263,910. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Ciena for Software Ingeniør rollen in Greater Bengaluru er ₹1,492,033.

Andre ressourcer