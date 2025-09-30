Optisk Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Ottawa Area hos Ciena spænder fra CA$110K pr. year for P2 til CA$168K pr. year for P3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Ottawa Area udgør i alt CA$117K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ciena's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P2
CA$110K
CA$105K
CA$0
CA$4.3K
P3
CA$168K
CA$138K
CA$12.9K
CA$16.6K
P4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Ciena er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)