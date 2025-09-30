Hardware Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos Ciena spænder fra $102K pr. year for P1 til $131K pr. year for P2. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $120K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ciena's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
$102K
$90.5K
$5.6K
$5.5K
P2
$131K
$115K
$6.7K
$9.4K
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Ciena er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
Inkluderede Stillinger