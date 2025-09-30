Hardware Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Ottawa Area hos Ciena spænder fra CA$95.6K pr. year for P1 til CA$255K pr. year for P4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Ottawa Area udgør i alt CA$146K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ciena's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
CA$95.6K
CA$90K
CA$0
CA$5.6K
P2
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P3
CA$148K
CA$133K
CA$3.4K
CA$11.1K
P4
CA$255K
CA$177K
CA$49.4K
CA$28.8K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Ciena er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
