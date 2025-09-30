Virksomhedsoversigt
Ciena
Ciena Hardware Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Ottawa Area

Hardware Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Ottawa Area hos Ciena spænder fra CA$95.6K pr. year for P1 til CA$255K pr. year for P4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Ottawa Area udgør i alt CA$146K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ciena's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
CA$95.6K
CA$90K
CA$0
CA$5.6K
P2
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P3
CA$148K
CA$133K
CA$3.4K
CA$11.1K
P4
CA$255K
CA$177K
CA$49.4K
CA$28.8K
CA$226K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Ciena er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

ASIC Engineer

OSS

Andre ressourcer