Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Toronto Area hos CIBC spænder fra CA$74.4K pr. year for Associate Software Engineer til CA$139K pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Toronto Area udgør i alt CA$96.2K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for CIBC's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
CA$74.4K
CA$68.8K
CA$266.7
CA$5.3K
Software Engineer I
CA$82.9K
CA$80.1K
CA$331.6
CA$2.5K
Software Engineer II
CA$122K
CA$110K
CA$8.5K
CA$4.1K
Software Engineer III
CA$111K
CA$111K
CA$0
CA$0
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos CIBC in Greater Toronto Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$138,917. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos CIBC for Software Ingeniør rollen in Greater Toronto Area er CA$89,465.

