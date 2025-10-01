Virksomhedsoversigt
CIBC Produktdesigner Lønninger i Greater Toronto Area

Den gennemsnitlige Produktdesigner kompensationspakke in Greater Toronto Area hos CIBC udgør i alt CA$74K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for CIBC's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
CIBC
Product Designer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per år
CA$74K
Niveau
L6
Grundløn
CA$68.7K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$5.2K
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
3 År
The highest paying salary package reported for a Produktdesigner at CIBC in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$106,456. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CIBC for the Produktdesigner role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$79,016.

