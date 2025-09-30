Virksomhedsoversigt
Cian
Cian Data Scientist Lønninger i Moscow Metro Area

Den gennemsnitlige Data Scientist kompensationspakke in Moscow Metro Area hos Cian udgør i alt RUB 4.63M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Cian's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Cian
Data Scientist
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per år
RUB 4.63M
Niveau
Senior MLE
Grundløn
RUB 4.63M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Akojọ oṣu ti o nsan owo giga julọ ti a sọ fun Data Scientist ni Cian in Moscow Metro Area joko ni apapọ isanwo ọdun ti RUB 5,896,378. Eyi pẹlu oṣu ipilẹ ati eyikeyi isanwo ọja ipin ati awọn ẹbun.
Apapọ isanwo ọdun aringbungbun ti a sọ ni Cian fun ipa Data Scientist in Moscow Metro Area ni RUB 4,627,225.

