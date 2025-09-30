Virksomhedsoversigt
Chubb
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • Philadelphia Area

Chubb Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Philadelphia Area

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Philadelphia Area hos Chubb udgør i alt $93.5K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Chubb's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Chubb
Software Engineer Associate
Philadelphia, PA
Total per år
$93.5K
Niveau
L1
Grundløn
$85K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$8.5K
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
1 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Chubb?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Chubb in Philadelphia Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $111,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Chubb for Software Ingeniør rollen in Philadelphia Area er $93,500.

