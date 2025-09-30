Virksomhedsoversigt
Chubb
Chubb Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Mexico

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Mexico hos Chubb udgør i alt MX$622K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Chubb's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Chubb
Data Engineer
Monterrey, NL, Mexico
Total per år
MX$622K
Niveau
L1
Grundløn
MX$622K
Stock (/yr)
MX$0
Bonus
MX$0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
1 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Chubb?

MX$3.1M

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Andre ressourcer