Chipper Cash Lønninger

Chipper Cash's løn spænder fra $31,840 i samlet kompensation om året for en Programmanager i den lave ende til $175,000 for en Softwareingeniør i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Chipper Cash. Sidst opdateret: 11/18/2025

Softwareingeniør
Median $175K
Dataanalytiker
$144K
Finansanalytiker
$82.6K

Programmanager
$31.8K
OSS

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos Chipper Cash er Softwareingeniør med en årlig samlet kompensation på $175,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Chipper Cash er $113,430.

