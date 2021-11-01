Virksomhedsoversigt
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed

Chipotle Mexican Grill Lønninger

Chipotle Mexican Grill's løn spænder fra $30,150 i samlet kompensation om året for en Teknisk forfatter i den lave ende til $156,000 for en Produktmanager i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Chipotle Mexican Grill. Sidst opdateret: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softwareingeniør
Median $140K
Kundeservice
Median $38K
Produktmanager
Median $156K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Finansanalytiker
$74.6K
Informationsteknolog (IT)
$147K
Marketingoperationer
$127K
Programmanager
$60.3K
Projektmanager
$59.7K
Salg
$129K
Teknisk forfatter
$30.2K
Mangler du din titel?

Søg efter alle lønninger på vores kompensationsside eller tilføj din løn for at hjælpe med at låse siden op.


OSS

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos Chipotle Mexican Grill er Produktmanager med en årlig samlet kompensation på $156,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Chipotle Mexican Grill er $100,808.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Chipotle Mexican Grill

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Ocwen Financial
  • SelectQuote
  • BBVA
  • IG Group
  • CI&T
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer