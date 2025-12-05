Virksomhedsoversigt
China Telecom
China Telecom Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in China hos China Telecom udgør i alt CN¥282K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for China Telecom's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
China Telecom
Software Engineer
Hefei, AH, China
Total per år
$39.6K
Niveau
14
Grundløn
$39.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
4 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos China Telecom?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Backend Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos China Telecom in China ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CN¥849,705. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos China Telecom for Softwareingeniør rollen in China er CN¥282,465.

Andre ressourcer

