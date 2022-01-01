Virksomhedsoversigt
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Lønninger

Chick-fil-A's løn spænder fra $31,200 i samlet kompensation om året for en Salg i den lave ende til $227,562 for en Softwareingeniør i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Chick-fil-A. Sidst opdateret: 11/18/2025

Softwareingeniør
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Backend Softwareingeniør

Dataingeniør

Dataanalytiker
9 $167K
10 $207K
Kundeservice
Median $32K

Salg
Median $31.2K
Softwareingeniørmanager
Median $225K
Forretningsdrift
$184K
Forretningsanalytiker
Median $104K
Forretningsudvikling
$79.7K
Dataanalytiker
$101K
Informationsteknolog (IT)
$184K
Produktdesigner
$70.4K
Produktmanager
$177K
Programmanager
$186K
Projektmanager
Median $150K
OSS

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos Chick-fil-A er Softwareingeniør at the 10 level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $227,562. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Chick-fil-A er $151,996.

