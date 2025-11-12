Site Reliability Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos Charles Schwab spænder fra $92.4K pr. year for 54 til $152K pr. year for 57. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $160K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Charles Schwab's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
54
$92.4K
$88K
$0
$4.4K
55
$151K
$141K
$5.5K
$5K
56
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
57
$152K
$140K
$0
$11.5K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Charles Schwab er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)