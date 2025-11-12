Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Charles Schwab spænder fra $91.1K pr. year for 54 til $163K pr. year for 58. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $120K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Charles Schwab's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
54
$91.1K
$86.7K
$114
$4.2K
55
$115K
$106K
$0
$8.4K
56
$129K
$122K
$0
$7.4K
57
$161K
$143K
$0
$17.1K
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Charles Schwab er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)