Virksomhedsoversigt
Charles Schwab
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Charles Schwab Full-Stack Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Charles Schwab spænder fra $91.1K pr. year for 54 til $163K pr. year for 58. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $120K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Charles Schwab's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025

Gennemsnit Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
54
Software Developer I(Entry Level)
$91.1K
$86.7K
$114
$4.2K
55
Software Developer II
$115K
$106K
$0
$8.4K
56
Software Developer III
$129K
$122K
$0
$7.4K
57
Software Developer IV
$161K
$143K
$0
$17.1K
Se 4 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Charles Schwab er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Full-Stack Softwareingeniør hos Charles Schwab in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $176,750. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Charles Schwab for Full-Stack Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $127,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Charles Schwab

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Capital One
  • Citi
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Prudential Financial
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer