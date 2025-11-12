Backend Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Charles Schwab spænder fra $97.6K pr. year for 54 til $206K pr. year for 59. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $118K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Charles Schwab's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
54
$97.6K
$90.8K
$0
$6.8K
55
$114K
$104K
$1.1K
$9K
56
$131K
$122K
$0
$8.4K
57
$156K
$140K
$2K
$13.9K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Charles Schwab er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)