Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Chainalysis spænder fra $197K pr. year for SWE II til $265K pr. year for Staff SWE. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $242K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Chainalysis's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/4/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
SWE I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SWE II
$197K
$170K
$6.3K
$20.8K
Senior SWE
$250K
$200K
$34.8K
$15.8K
Staff SWE
$265K
$216K
$22.5K
$26K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Chainalysis er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
