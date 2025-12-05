Softwareingeniør kompensation in Canada hos CGI spænder fra CA$75.2K pr. year for Associate Software Engineer til CA$125K pr. year for Lead Analyst. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Canada udgør i alt CA$82.6K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for CGI's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/5/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$54.7K
$53.7K
$716
$287
Software Engineer
$61.5K
$60.3K
$776
$425
Senior Software Engineer
$71.6K
$70.4K
$822
$399
Lead Analyst
$90.6K
$82.2K
$7.2K
$1.3K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
