Forretningsanalytiker kompensation in United States hos CGI spænder fra $64.7K pr. year for Associate Business Analyst til $128K pr. year for Lead Business Analyst. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $90.5K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for CGI's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/5/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
