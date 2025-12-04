Virksomhedsoversigt
Cervello
Cervello Projektmanager Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Projektmanager kompensationspakke in United States hos Cervello udgør i alt $180K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Cervello's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/4/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Cervello
Project Manager
Boston, MA
Total per år
$180K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$30K
År i virksomheden
6 År
Års erfaring
6 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Cervello?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Projektmanager hos Cervello in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $186,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Cervello for Projektmanager rollen in United States er $178,000.

Andre ressourcer

