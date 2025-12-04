Virksomhedsoversigt
CERN
CERN Dataanalytiker Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Dataanalytiker kompensationspakke in Switzerland hos CERN udgør i alt CHF 62K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for CERN's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/4/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
CERN
Junior Fellow
Geneva, GE, Switzerland
Total per år
$76.6K
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
$76.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos CERN?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Dataanalytiker hos CERN in Switzerland ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CHF 88,597. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos CERN for Dataanalytiker rollen in Switzerland er CHF 61,971.

