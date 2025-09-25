Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos CarGurus spænder fra $154K pr. year for Software Engineer til $272K pr. year for Principal Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $244K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for CarGurus's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/25/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$154K
$130K
$13.3K
$10.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$230K
$173K
$38.5K
$18.1K
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos CarGurus er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
